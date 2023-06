BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have confirmed that the Painted Post man reported missing last month has been found dead.

Joseph J. McGrath, 80, was last seen in Bath on May 2. According to a New York State Police investigator, McGrath was found dead in Bath on May 31.

Police have not released a cause of death at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.