Missing person in Campell leads to Cohocton River search; individual still missing

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported missing individual led police on a search of the Cohocton River in Campbell Friday afternoon, the search continues.

Eugene Mattoon, 79, of Savona was reported missing around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon in the area of Savona Campbell Back Road in Campbell, near the Cohocton River.

He is described as being 5′ 09″ tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

New York State Police are being assisted in the search by the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

A state police helicopter has been utilized along with a drone, the State Police Under Water Recovery Team, as well as the Steuben County Sherriff’s Department K-9 unit.

Anyone with information about Mattoon is asked to call state police at Painted Post at 607-962-6964.