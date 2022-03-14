Missing Savona man’s body found 7 miles downstream in Cohocton River

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Rangers have recovered the body of a missing and vulnerable Savona man whose disappearance prompted a large-scale water rescue effort late last week. Police said no foul play is suspected.

According to New York State Police out of Painted Post, the body of Eugene Mattoon, 79, was recovered by Forest Rangers about 7 miles downstream from the original search area in the Cohocton River around 1:45 p.m. on March 14. His body was recovered with an airboat near the area of Kinsella Park, Canada Road, in the town of Erwin. Officials said Mattoon’s body was positively identified by a relative.

Mattoon was reported missing early in the afternoon on March 11 in the area of Savona Campbell Back Road in Campbell. Crews quickly responded, executing widespread water rescue efforts and calling in a helicopter and drone from New York State Police.

Several agencies responded, including the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, New York State Police underwater recovery team, Bath Fire, Campbell Fire, Savona Fire, AMR and other EMS agencies. Crews were seen both near the American Legion in the center of town as well as upstream at another address on Savona Campbell Road.