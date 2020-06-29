Mobile home destroyed by fire in Addison

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An early Monday morning fire in Addison, destroying a mobile home.

Our reporter on the scene was told by the assistant fire chief, no one was in the home and no one had been in the home since before noon on Sunday.

Addison Fire Department, Coopers Plains Fire Department, and Forest hills Gang Mills were called for assistance.

New York State Police and Steuben County Sheriff are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story, so stick with 18 News as more information becomes available.