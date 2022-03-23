STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Wednesday, Moderna Inc. said it will ask regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6 years old based on immune response data similar to adults in its clinical trial.

Moderna is hoping that, in response to parents waiting for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children, that the FDA approves the pediatric vaccine as soon as possible. If approved in time, the vaccine could be the first authorized shot for children under 5 years old in the United States.

During the Omicron variant’s predominant phase, Moderna found that two doses of the pediatric vaccine were around 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5 year-olds. That number jumped to 44% for children 6 months to under 2 years old.

According to health officials, the positivity rate for COVID-19 in children aged 6 months to 5 years in the Twin Tiers is still uncertain, but no recent large upticks have been seen.

“There are still some positive cases,” said Darlene Smith, Steuben County Public Health Director. “But as a result of the mask mandate being lifted, we have not seen a surge in that age group.”

Even though a large uptick has not been seen in the region, Twin Tiers health officials will still approve emergency use authorization of the vaccine to prevent any potential surges in the future. Once there is an emergency use authorization for the youngest age group, then the vaccine will be available for parents to administer.

“It is our very strong recommendation that parents go to see their pediatrician for those vaccinations just like they would go to their pediatrician for any other well-child vaccination and well-child visit,” Darlene added. “That is the appropriate venue for these little ones to receive the COVID vaccination.”

U.S. regulators have asked Moderna for more safety data and the FDA also said it needed additional time to evaluate the risk of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation and rare side effect that primarily affects young males, after vaccination in the age group. Moderna says it plans to update emergency use authorization filing in 12-17 year-olds with more data, and has started the process for 6 to 11 year-olds.