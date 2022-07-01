MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing.

According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village.

Bond was charged with the following:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Petit Larceny

Police say that Bond had caused physical injury and property damage to another individual. He was arraigned in Schuyler County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.