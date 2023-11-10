HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The owner of the local Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill, most notably known for its mac n’ cheese, confirmed with 18 News that it will be coming to the former Denny’s building in Horseheads.

Owner Kevin McFall, who owns the Mooney’s locations in Corning, Big Flats, Athens, and several others, said that he’s purchased the building and is hoping to have it remodeled and operating by mid-summer of 2024.

McFall told 18 News that he hopes to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the location and have an entirely new parking lot, patio area for outdoor seating, and fully redone inside. McFall said that he is starting work on the building as soon as possible to reach that summer 2024 goal.

The realtor sign along the fenceline to the property displayed a large “SOLD” sticker across the front indicating the purchase.

The Denny’s in Horseheads was open up until May 2020 when it had to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.