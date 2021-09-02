More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast

by: BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, DAVID PORTER and JENNIFER PELTZ

NEW YORK (AP) – A stunned U.S. East Coast is facing a sobering death toll, surging rivers, tornado damage and continuing calls for rescue after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain.

At least 46 deaths have been linked to flooding from Maryland to New York from the storm’s strike Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Officials said at least 13 people died in New York City and three in suburban Westchester County. Authorities said at least 23 died in New Jersey and at least five died in Pennsylvania.

In Connecticut, a state trooper died after his cruiser was swept away. Another death was reported in Maryland.

