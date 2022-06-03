(WETM) — Morgan Rodgers was a typical 22-year-old. She was a daughter, sister, friend, and teammate. Now, her legacy lives on.





Pictures of Morgan Rodgers, courtesy of Morgan’s Message website

“She was determined,” said her mother, Dona Rodgers. “She was competitive. She was strong-willed. Anything she put her mind to, she accomplished.”

There are not enough adjectives to describe Morgan Rodgers. The young woman from Northern Virginia had her whole life in front of her. As an underclassman in high school, talented programs around the country began recruiting Morgan to play Division I Women’s Lacrosse.

In 2014, she accepted an offer to play for Duke University Women’s Lacrosse Team.

“She had so much fun on the field,” said Dona Rodgers. “She was all business on the field, but a goofball on the sidelines.”

In January 2017, just before the beginning of her sophomore season, Morgan endured a dream-shattering knee injury. The injury left Morgan feeling out of control.

Morgan began experiencing anxiety and depression.

She suffered in silence, battling her mental health. In July 2019, Morgan died by suicide.

“She really felt like she needed to keep it a secret and keep it really quiet,” said Dona Rodgers. “She had plenty of resources available at her fingertips, but she didn’t take advantage of any of them. We had no idea of the extent of her illness and how deep and hard it was on her until after she was gone.”

Her mother, Dona, left with more questions than answers.

“What went wrong?” asked Dona Rodgers. “How did we miss all the signs?”

Rodgers’ family and friends spent years living in a dark cloud after Morgan’s death. A cloud that still looms over their heads to this day.

However, out of darkness, the Rodgers’ family created “Morgan’s Message“. A non-profit organization striving to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community. It also aims at equalizing the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. What started as a podcast, turned into much more.

Now, over 1,000 colleges and universities across the country take part in being Morgan’s Message ambassadors.

Morgan’s Message game Cornell vs Jacksonville in Sparks, MD at USA Lacrosse field. April 3, 2022

“So we decided, we need an education program,” said Dona Rodgers. “It’s a peer-to-peer group of meetings that these ambassadors hold on campuses about once a month.”

Hilary Hoover, Morgan’s Message ambassador on the Cornell Women’s Lacrosse Team, said she is grateful that her team takes part in different workshops.

“We were able to be vulnerable and share with one another some of the struggles that we’ve faced as student-athletes,” said Hoover. “There’s a lot of comfort in that knowing you’re not alone.”

Hoover said it is easy to associate your identity with who you are as an athlete.

“That can be an amazing thing,” said Hoover. “But, if you are not performing as well as you want to be on the field or in the classroom, it is easy to have your mental health be tarnished by that.”

Jenny Graap, Head Coach of Cornell Women’s Lacrosse, said she is proud of the ambassadors on her team.

“[I’m proud] to have an environment where the student-athletes on the Cornell Women’s Lacrosse Team… can recognize the benefits from having these conversations.”

Graap also added she hopes these conversations can spread to other teams at Cornell University.

Left to Right: Dona Rodgers, Mindy McCord, Jenny Graap, Doug Birnie, Mary Birnie

“We couldn’t ask for more,” said Dona Rodgers. “[We couldn’t ask] for anything more than to get these kids help if that is what they want.”

For more information on Morgan’s Message, story, or ambassador program, you can visit the website here.