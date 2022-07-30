ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged.

At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights.

The main house on fire was in close enough proximity that the house next to it had received heavy exterior damage to the sides and roof of the house. According to fire crews, the damage to the second house is mostly exterior, with little damage to the inside other than smoke, water, and heat damage.

Fire crews said that no one was inside the primary house when the fire started, but two cats died as a result. The second house had two individuals and a dog inside the house at the time of the fire, but they were evacuated safely.

Most of the damage to the buildings happened around the back end, with much of the primary house being completely burned on the back side. Debris and different burned material scattered the lawns of both houses as crews worked in the daylight hours to determine what happened.

Fire crews and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, a construction vehicle was used to clear out some debris from the primary house in order to aid investigators.

Elmira, Horseheads, and Elmira Heights fire crews responded to put out the fire and New York State Fire is conducting an investigation with the aid of Elmira Heights.