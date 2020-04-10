Morning Minute: April 10, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association started an operation to give back to help the Elmira Heights community and it has since grown into something larger than imagined. With Easter right around the corner, the PBA used funds from this program to give back to give kids Easter baskets.

Along with surprising kids with an Easter basket, they got to see a special guest – the Easter bunny.

You can still reserve an Easter ham as well by calling the Elmira Heights Fire Department and pick it up along with meals this morning.

Despite being out on the front lines every day, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the sheriff’s departments in Steuben, Schuyler, and Chemung counties.

Thankfully there are also no confirmed cases within the correctional facilities… The officers and inmates are remaining protected and healthy for the time being.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf consulting with the Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera Thursday morning to discuss the future of state schools and have decided that K-12 schools will remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year.