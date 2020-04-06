Morning Minute: April 4, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Sunday afternoon fire crews battling a garage fire that quickly spread to the family’s home.
The fire starting in a garage on the 8-hundred block of Federal road in Erin around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Breesport Fire department, battling the flames as the fire spread to the family home.
First responders are investigating a fire that left one person dead after the fire that broke out Sunday morning. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and New York State fire responding to a 911 call to the house fire on Church Road in Reading Center.
When 18 news arrived on the scene the fire was put out but many firefighters were still there as it needed to be secured. It is unknown at this time the name of the victim but one person has been air-lifted to an area hospital.
A church in horseheads is offering a “drive-in” worship service for the faithful amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
After churches nationwide were deemed non-essential, ‘His Family Tabernacle’ decided to get creative. Members of the church parked in the church’s parking lot while listening to the service through the radio.