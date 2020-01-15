Morning Minute: January 15, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to officials the officer was cut on the nose by an inmate who reached through the cell bars and cut the officer with an unknown object.

Four other officers were slightly injured attempting to get the inmate under control and into restraints after the attack.

The incident happening on Friday and the officer who was cut was taken to a local hospital and treated for a one-inch laceration to his nose.

The incident is under investigation.

The Valu Home Center in painted post is closing. That’s according to our media partner the leader. The company’s CEO says it’s refocusing its resources on its online platform.

Valu is one of the region’s largest family-owned retailers, officials say.

Locations in Olean and Warren Pennsylvania will also be closing.

Allegiant has announced a new non-stop flight from Elmira-Corning Regional Airpot to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The flights will operate twice a week starting on June 6, 2020. One-way fares for as low as $55 are being offered for flights purchased tomorrow for travel by August 29, 2020.

The announcement comes just over a week after United Airlines discontinued service from the airport.