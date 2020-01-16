MORNING MINUTE: January 16, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The proposal is a request for an area variance to build 11 elevated duplexes containing 22 units, on Autumnview way in Southport.

The developers say there are no ranch-style duplexes or townhouses in that area. They also say it would give empty-nesters a place to stay–with the hopes of keeping locals, local.

The location wasn’t the only concern locals were vocal about during the public hearing. Other matters questioned pertained to traffic, rent cost, and especially water drainage.

If you have questions, comments or concerns about the duplex proposal–you can submit them via email to the board, now until January 29th.

A new law, that went into effect yesterday ended 84 years of secrecy surrounding adoptions in New York State.

Adoptees that are 18-years-old, or older, and were born in new york state can submit their requests for their original birth certificates online through the state department of health.

The new law has been designed to help adoptees investigate their family history. New York state has become the tenth state to allow adopted adults unrestricted access to their original birth certificate.

Whitneyville united methodist church in Mansfield suffered damage after the exterior was shot multiple times by what Pennsylvania state police believe was a bb gun.

State Police say the incident happened between January 5 and January 12, And no suspects have been identified at this time.

State Police estimate that the church suffered about $700 worth of damage to the vinyl siding. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.