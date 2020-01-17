MORNING MINUTE: January 17, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 news got a look inside Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s new building here in Elmira. The construction of this multi-million dollar facility has finally finished up.

Lecom will have unique amenities in each classroom with up-to-date technological features. The large lecture halls will have wifi and outlets available right in the desks, and there is a whole room where students will be able to practice osteopathic manipulation.

Dr. Richard Terry is the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, says this addition to Elmira will bring more people and jobs to the area.

The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred on Sunday.

It happened in the Elmira College E-Sports computer lab. The man in the video that you are now seeing was caught stealing gaming equipment and other school property over a 15 minute period.

Elmira police ask that anyone that may know the identity of the individual or have any information on the theft to please contact them.

Federal lawmakers are now considering a bill that would expand access to child care for parents enrolled in community colleges.

A recent report from the government accountability office revealed that about 20 percent of students are parents and that they struggle to find affordable quality child care.

About half of those students leave school without a degree. Under the bill, nine-billion dollars would be made available to create child care programs at no cost to low-income parents at community colleges.