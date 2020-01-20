MORNING MINUTE: January 20th, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A third hemp process has its sights on the Binghamton area, in New York’s Southern Tier.

The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that great eastern hemp plans to reconfigure a former sheltered workshop in johnson city to produce CBD, from industrial hemp.

The ingredient is widely used in health, beauty and wellness products. The company bought the vacant building for $2.2 million and nd plans to start processing later this year.

Early Sunday afternoon in the town of Southport a large tree fell and struck a Deputy Sheriff’s patrol vehicle while he was traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue just south of Rolling Acres road.

He had to crawl out the driver’s side window. Fortunately, he did not have any serious injuries but was transported to Saint Joseph’s hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A large section of the tree also struck a resident’s home. No one inside was injured.

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the 22nd annual “together we dine” event is at the Ernie Davis Community Center from noon to 2 p.m.

EOP staff and community volunteers serve a free turkey dinner to the needy, homeless, elderly, persons with disabilities and homebound.