MORNING MINUTE: January 21, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A hit and run in the Northern Tier and it was all captured on dashcam video.

The victim of the crash, Jessica Carpenter says around 1:30 yesterday her and her 7-year-old son were driving with her mother north towards downtown Mansfield. As they were passing Citizens and Northern Bank on south main a dark blue jeep pulled out smashing into the front passenger side of her mom’s vehicle. Then the driver of the jeep took off.

Carpenter says luckily, her mom got a dashcam for Christmas. Carpenter had minor injuries to her neck and her mom and son are doing okay.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the case.



The Horseheads Central School District community is mourning after a fatal accident that took the life of 17- year-old Aleceia Sedlak, a senior at the high school.

The crash happened on Friday night on Langdon Hill road in the town of Erin. Police say the operator lost control striking several trees. Five people were in the vehicle at the time. Sedlack was pronounced dead.

The services for the young high school senior will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Horseheads tomorrow from 3-5, and her funeral services will begin after.

Later this afternoon Representative Tom Reed will be visiting Binghamton University to meet with University President Harvey Stenger and the local College Republicans chapter.

Representative Reed and Stenger will discuss the restriction of free speech on campus. There will be a press conference after.