MORNING MINUTE: January 23, 2020: Humane Society Roof Expansion, High-Speed Amtrak from Twin Tiers, Fraternity suspended

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As a part of their ongoing renovations, the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA has completed the roof on their expanded spay and neuter clinic.

The SPCA began large scale renovations to their facility late last year, adding much-needed space for animals along with the services they provide.

The Federal Railroad Administration approving a permit allowing Amtrak to move its next-gen high-speed train from Hornell all the way to Colorado.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer making that announcement yesterday. He says this move keeps amtrak growth at Alstom in Hornell on track. It also supports hundreds of jobs here in the Southern Tier.

Alstom is a manufacturing company with a local history dating back more than 160 years. The company currently employs over 12-hundred people

Penn State is suspending one of its fraternities after an allegation of sexual assault.

The university’s office of student conduct placed a chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on interim suspension. That’s while school and police officials investigate the allegation.

Penn State said the fraternity’s national organization is cooperating with the investigation and additional sanctions may be implemented following the outcome.