Morning Minute: January 29, 2020: High Tech Armed Robbery, Hate Crime Threshold change and Abandoned River Camp found

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira police department responding to a report of an armed robbery but this was no ordinary robbery that took place Monday morning with the suspect using a high tech way to lure his alleged victim.

There are many sites and apps for consumers to buy and sell things locally…But just how safe is peer-to-peer shopping?

An Elmira woman posted a 4-k apple tv for sale on let-go…One of the biggest and fastest-growing digital marketplaces.

A potential buyer requested to meet her at a residence in the 13-hundred block of Davis street on Monday morning.

When she arrived, 26-year-old Christopher Williams allegedly pulled out a handgun, told her to ‘shut up,’ and fled with the apple tv.

The Federal government lowers tolerance for hate crimes against Jewish people while raising the bar for its response.

Attorney General Bill Barr, speaking with Jewish community leaders in New York City Tuesday morning outlining steps he’s taking to combat an increase in crimes targeting Jewish people.

Another abandoned and trashed homeless camp has been found along the Chemung river, this time in West Elmira



River Friends who provided these photos say the abandoned homeless tent camp was recently discovered along a popular trail in a wooded area.



This is the second abandoned homeless camp discovered along the river in the last two months.