Morning Minute: May 21st, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In today’s Morning Minute a little boy delivers smiles to front line workers, the Red Cross hosting a blood drive in Corning and local Memorial Day services will continue.

6-year old Micheal Lane-Smith was saving money for college when he started thinking about front-line workers that are working night and day to keep some normalcy during this pandemic. He decided he wanted to do something special for them.

He took his 70 dollars and bought 14 dozen donuts from a local dunkin’ and started on his path of smiles. He delivered donuts to the Elmira Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, Arnot Hospital, and the Elmira Fire Department.

The Chemung County Sheriff appointed Micheal as an honorary junior deputy of the sheriff’s office with a pin. Micheal was also given a quick tour of an Elmira Fire Department firetruck.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the Radisson Hotel in Corning. This blood drive is helping hospitals that are seeing a shortage in blood supply. Last week Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that health facilities may resume elective surgeries. The blood donated goes to the red cross lab in Rochester for testing and is also distributed to hospitals in need.

The nation marks Memorial Day this weekend. Many events were canceled due to the coronavirus — but some memorial day services will still be held at local cemeteries. This is according to the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Those in attendance are asked to social distance during the services which will include buglers and a rifle squad firing. Hornell has announced that their memorial day parade will go on as scheduled after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to allow vehicle parades.