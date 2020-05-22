Morning Minute: May 22nd, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In today’s Morning Minute a Mansfield home goes up in flames, the Elmira Police are investigating a large fight with a handgun being displayed at Grove Park, and an Elmira woman was charged after uprooting a telephone pole early Thursday morning.

A home on East Elmira Street in Mansfield goes up in flames. Fire crews worked all afternoon on Thursday to put the fire out. Large amounts of smoke came out of the home and flames came from the deck. According to our reporter on the scene, the fire began on the porch and destroyed a car.

One person was taken to the hospital and there is no word yet if anyone else was injured. This is a developing story and 18 news and will have more information as it becomes available.

Elmira police are investigating a report of a large fight with a handgun being displayed at Grove Park on Wednesday. Several individuals fled from the scene when police arrived and a fully loaded handgun was found on West 5th Street. If you have any information around this case give the Elmira Police Department a call.

On early Thursday morning, police say a driver crashing her 2001 Dodge Durango into a telephone pole then fled the scene. The driver has been identified as 32-year-old, Ashley Spencer of Elmira. Spencer was found hiding in a crawl space of a home where her vehicle was found. The crash happened on the 1100 block of College Avenue. The vehicle completely uprooted a telephone pole — and removed a “no parking” sign from the ground. Spencer has been charged with moving from a lane unsafely, unreasonable speed and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.