Morning Minute: Monday, December 23, 2019

Step one in the aftermath of Hornell’s worst fire in decades was getting the impacted individuals placed in new homes… Now comes the cleanup.

Our newspaper partner The Leader reports cleanup efforts have been complicated this week by the presence of asbestos at the site of the multi-home fire.

The timetable for the cleanup will take time to sort out, but officials are hopeful the picture will start to come into focus over the next week; as the city codes office is coordinating with various stakeholders.

Next, an Ithaca police officer is recovering after a knife attack Saturday morning in the police headquarters’ lobby.

The individual behind the attack was identified as 57-year-old Michael DeCastro.

DeCastro tried to use a 9-inch butcher knife to injure the officer but was shot and killed by police.

The injured officer sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a regional medical center. His/her name has not been released.

Lastly, Governor Andrew Cuomo says in a new proposal that convicted sex offenders should be required to disclose their social media screen names to prevent them from using apps to exploit children.

The proposed legislation would make it a crime for convicted sex offenders to misrepresent themselves online.