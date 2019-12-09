Morning Minute: Monday, December 9, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

The Near Westside Neighborhood Association hosted its annual “Homes for the Holiday” self-guided home tour yesterday in Elmira.

This year’s tour provided an opportunity to view the inside of exceptional homes in and around Elmira that were decked out for the holiday season.

There were five showcased homes on the tour this year, and two restoration-in-progress sites.

The tour showcased the very best of what neighborhoods in Elmira have to offer for holiday home decor.

Happening Today: A truckload of wreaths will be arriving at the Bath VA for the Dec. 14 Wreaths Across America event in the Bath National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is an event that helps the community to never forget the great cost men and women sacrificed for their country.

A local truck driver will be bringing about five-thousand wreaths around noon, where volunteers will be ready to unload them for the ceremony.

In national news, the legendary puppeteer behind two of Sesame Street’s most beloved characters–Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch–has died.

85-year-old Caroll Spinney died yesterday at his home in Connecticut after living with dystonia: a movement disorder.