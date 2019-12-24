Morning Minute: Tuesday, December 24, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Monday night was the Arctic League’s final night to wrap and fill packages for members of the community this holiday season.

Volunteers gathered at Arctic League Headquarters and packed approximately 120 bags before the big day on Christmas morning.

So far, the Arctic League has packed bags for almost 3,000 children and over 1,400 families.

Next, the Red Kettle Campaign has been going on since November and the totals are still lower than expected.

There is still time to donate, everyone has until 3 p.m. today to contribute to the Salvation Army’s cause.

Lastly, a beautiful Ascension Tiffany window placed in a local church receives a historic renovation.

The window was commissioned to the First Presbyterian Church of Elmira by Solomon Gillet’s wife in his honor in 1997.

Gillet is remembered by those at the church as the longest-serving clerk of the session. He was also the president of the Village of Elmira in 1850. 40 years later, he supported Elmira College by donating $10,000 – which was used to construct Gillett Hall.

The Ascension Tiffany window is now restored and placed back in the church.