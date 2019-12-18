Morning Minute: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment vote, activists rallied outside of Senator Chuck Schumer’s office in Peekskill, New York to urge Congress to uphold the constitution and impeach the president.

Protesters say Trump proved he was a threat to the nation’s democracy by obstructing the congress and abusing his power in office.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort moving ahead with unified vision and management as one of two co-owners has bought out his partner.

Elmira businessman John Meier announced over the weekend that he and his wife Christine have bought out Marc Stemerman, also of Elmira, to become sole owners of the Cortland County ski resort.

Since buying the mountain resort, the new owners have invested an additional 10 million dollars – primarily into snowmaking, grooming and improved chair lifts.

Greek Peak will offer its annual Christmas Eve discount next Tuesday. Skiiers and boarders will receive a free lift ticket in exchange for a $5 donation to an area food pantry.

Lastly, a toymaker in Pennsylvania took a chance this year and introduced its first female soldier figurine.

The demand for the figurines made by BMC Toys in Scranton is through the roof, so the line is being expanded and will soon include twelve figurines of women in combat.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available for Christmas next year.