MORRIS, PA (WETM) – The Morris Fire Department (Station 15) announced Thursday evening that the annual Morris Gun Show has been canceled.

The Gun Show is a place for local and out-of-state sportsmen to come and talk, buy, trade, and sell guns, traps, hunting supplies, etc.

The cancellation may be due to the pandemic to prevent a large gathering, however, 18 News has not yet heard from the hosts of the gun show.