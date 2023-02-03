CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country.

Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100 a night to thousands of dollars.

Thankfully for Chemung County, you won’t find a rental in the thousands, but that doesn’t mean prices don’t get high. Here are some of the more expensive rental homes in Chemung County, according to Airbnb pricing from least to most expensive.

The prices listed below are just listing prices and do not include taxes and other fees.

In total, there are over 100 places to stay in Chemung County that have listings on Airbnb, with this list being a compiling of houses above $200 a night.