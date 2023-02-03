CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country.
Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100 a night to thousands of dollars.
Thankfully for Chemung County, you won’t find a rental in the thousands, but that doesn’t mean prices don’t get high. Here are some of the more expensive rental homes in Chemung County, according to Airbnb pricing from least to most expensive.
The prices listed below are just listing prices and do not include taxes and other fees.
- “Stunning mid-century modern home” can be found in West Elmira for $201 a night and sleeps eight people.
- “Papa Bear cabin in the woods” this remote cabin can be found in Erin, N.Y. for $203 a night, but bookings are available from June to October, the cabin can sleep four people.
- “Enchanted Cottage on Glen” can be found on Glen Avenue near the Elmira County Club for $225 a night and sleeps six people.
- “Castle on Glen, a Royal Adventure” can be found on Glen Avenue across the street from the “Enchanted Cottage on Glen and has the Elmira Country Club behind the house. The house can be booked for $250 a night and can sleep six people.
- “Kahler Cottage” can be found near the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport for $250 a night and can sleep 10 people.
- “Guest house on Historic Estate in Upstate NY” can be found in the northwest area of Elmira for $270 a night and can sleep two people.
- “Luna’s Loft – Modern Country Home with Hot Tub” can be found on E. Sullivanville Road in Horseheads. The house is $305 a night and can sleep eight people.
- “Copper Ridge Retreat” can be found in the countryside near Beaver Dams, N.Y. The home can sleep eight people and can be rented for $329 a night.
In total, there are over 100 places to stay in Chemung County that have listings on Airbnb, with this list being a compiling of houses above $200 a night.