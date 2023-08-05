Elmira N.Y. (WETM) — Patchy fog starts us off this morning but what comes after it clears? Details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog from this morning clears up around mid morning today, and with only a slight chance for any showers today we are looking to be mostly dry. We’ll start off with some sun, but cloud coverage is increasing moving into this evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s near 80.

TONIGHT:

We cool into the mid to low 50s today, which is a bit cooler than average for this part of the year. Other than that we are mostly dry with clouds increasing by evening, along with patchy fog returning late tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather is the theme for most of our week. A system moves in by Monday, bringing showers as early as late Sunday. Monday has the potential for severe weather, and SPC has already outlined most of our twin tiers in a level 2 slight risk for severe weather and thunderstorms. Showers continue through Tuesday until we dry up midweek on Wednesday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY ClOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW : 60

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 60

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram