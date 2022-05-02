AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 39°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:08 PM

Happy Monday! Clouds welcome our day. We stay mostly cloudy today with an area of low pressure moving through. Some light passing showers move through today and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Most will just see light passing showers though. Overnight, we dry out but hold onto mostly cloudy conditions. Active weather takes us into Tuesday. Clouds continue with more showers and isolated thunderstorms possible. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven days as highs reach the low 70s.

Rain showers and thunderstorm potential takes us into Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 60s. Thursday is our next dry day but we hang onto the clouds. Shower chances are quick to return for Friday and Saturday with temperatures still in the 60s. Dry weather returns for Sunday and clouds finally break apart.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PASSING RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PM RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS/ ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

