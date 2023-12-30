AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 30th: 35°
AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 30th: 19
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Saturday! We have a chance for some wintry precipitation in the next few days. Details below:
TONIGHT:
We are mainly just cloudy tonight. A few stray flurries are possible for some, but most stay dry into the morning. Temperatures tonight are down in the low 30s.
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow, we are mainly cloudy during the day. The afternoon could see a chance for stray flurries or even drizzle, and temperatures in the low 40s. Sunday night will see low-pressure return, leaving us ringing in the new year with light snow showers. A light coating is possible for higher elevations.
HEADING INTO THE NEW YEAR:
New Year’s Day is likely dry and cloudy, but a few lingering flurries are possible during the day. We’ll hold onto drier conditions through Tuesday before snow chances return for the midweek.
NEW YEARS EVE: EVENING SNOW SHOWERS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 29
NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE AM FLURRIES
HIGH: 37 LOW: 25
TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN
HIGH: 44 LOW: 28
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 42 LOW: 29
THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES
HIGH: 37 LOW: 20
FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 22
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 39
Have a wonderful night!
