Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Saturday! We have a chance for some wintry precipitation in the next few days. Details below:

TONIGHT:

We are mainly just cloudy tonight. A few stray flurries are possible for some, but most stay dry into the morning. Temperatures tonight are down in the low 30s.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow, we are mainly cloudy during the day. The afternoon could see a chance for stray flurries or even drizzle, and temperatures in the low 40s. Sunday night will see low-pressure return, leaving us ringing in the new year with light snow showers. A light coating is possible for higher elevations.

HEADING INTO THE NEW YEAR:

New Year’s Day is likely dry and cloudy, but a few lingering flurries are possible during the day. We’ll hold onto drier conditions through Tuesday before snow chances return for the midweek.

NEW YEARS EVE: EVENING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39

