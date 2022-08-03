AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Happy Wednesday! We start our day comfortable with temperatures generally in the 50s but the summer heat moves in today. Temperatures rise to near 90 but we remain comfortable humidity wise. An area of high pressure is in control today which allows us to stay dry and mostly sunny. Overnight, clouds filter in ahead of our next weather maker. It is a warm front. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s. Tomorrow is even hotter than today. Highs reach the mid 90s and we are humid. This allows heat index values (what it feels like) to reach the upper 90s which is why we have a heat advisory in place for most of the Southern Tier from 11:00am until 8:00pm Thursday. Also, due to the warm front moving in, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and into the evening. Thursday night we dry out with the loss of daytime heating.

Our active weather pattern continues for Friday as a cold front moves through. This sets off some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to end the week. Temperatures are also back in the mid 80s. We are not done with the shower and thunderstorm activity as it continues for the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The summer heat also returns with highs in the low to mid 90s and we are humid. Another cold front enters the area for Monday and Tuesday bringing some showers to the area. Temperatures are in the 80s to start next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & HOT.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 96 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. HOT & HUMID. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. MUGGY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. MUGGY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

