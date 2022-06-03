AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3RD: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3RD: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Happy Friday! Pleasant weather is with us today and through the weekend. Dry air is filtering in this morning and is leading to a mostly sunny day. We stay dry and comfortable today. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Overnight, we are mostly clear and quiet. The same story goes for Saturday as we rise into the 70s and are mostly sunny. Humidity is not a concern for the weekend. Sunday is a mix of sun and clouds type of day with clouds moving in from the West ahead of our next weather system which moves in Monday.

We turn mostly cloudy on Monday and rain showers move in during the afternoon and evening. Showers continue throughout Tuesday and an isolated thunderstorm is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Dry weather returns for Wednesday but stubborn clouds hold. It will be a mix of sun and clouds day on Wednesday. An area of low pressure enters our area on Thursday and brings more shower chances and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Have an amazing weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

