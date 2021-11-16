Mother, baby hospitalized after car rolls over into creek in Tioga County

MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A one-year-old child and his mother are in the hospital after civilians helped remove him from a car that rolled over into a creek.

Crews on the scene said the mother was driving north on North Road near Oakwood Drive in Middlebury Township when she entered an “uncontrolled skid”, hit a utility pole, went over the embankment and flipped into the creek.

She was able to get out of the car, and firefighters and civilians removed the trapped one-year-old.

Police responded to reports of the accident a little before 10 a.m. on November 16.

The child and mother were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.