Mother, baby hospitalized after car rolls over into creek in Tioga County

MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A one-year-old child and his mother are in the hospital after civilians helped remove him from a car that rolled over into a creek.
Crews on the scene said the mother was driving north on North Road near Oakwood Drive in Middlebury Township when she entered an “uncontrolled skid”, hit a utility pole, went over the embankment and flipped into the creek.
She was able to get out of the car, and firefighters and civilians removed the trapped one-year-old.
Police responded to reports of the accident a little before 10 a.m. on November 16.
The child and mother were taken to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown.
18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.