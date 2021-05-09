Mother’s Day celebrations at Hill Top Inn

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Happy Mother’s Day! Local restaurants across the Twin Tiers celebrated the holiday by hosting a brunch, including the Hill Top Inn in Elmira.

The restaurant had a buffet with everything from bacon and eggs to meats and cheeses.

Debra LaViola, mother from Horseheads, came to the Hill Top Inn with her extended family.

“I enjoy being a mother on Mother’s Day because you can always appreciate your own mother,” said Debra. “But, until you become a mother, it takes on a whole new meaning. So, it is nice to celebrate with my mom, my mother-in-law, and my daughter.”

Jennifer LaViola, Debra’s daughter, has experience with mothers on a daily basis.

“I am a labor and delivery nurse, so I help people become moms every day at work,” said Jennifer. “So, it is nice to be able to celebrate her, help other people, and be with both my grandma today and her.”

For the mother and daughter, it was a nice change compared to last year when they got curbside pickup and celebrated at home.

“It was really only our immediate family, so it is nice to be out with everyone today,” said Debra

Their favorite part of Mother’s Day: gifts.

“Actually [Jennifer] is a very good gift-giver,” said Debra. “I always get a really nice gift from her, especially now that she is a working woman. So, gifts are nice.”

For Jennifer, she enjoys the process of giving her mom a gift.

“I like trying to figure out what to get her and seeing how she appreciates everything that I have done for her,” said Jennifer. “I like to show that I appreciate everything she has done for me too.”