Mothers with COVID-19 have a low-risk of transmitting the virus to their newborns

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More research suggests that mothers with COVID-19 rarely transmit the virus to their newborns.

The small study looked at the outcomes of 101 babies born to COVID-19 positive women in New York earlier this Spring.

Most of the newborns roomed with their mothers and were placed in protective cribs six feet away.

Skin to Skin contact and direct breastfeeding were also encouraged, as long as the moms were masks, and washed their hands with soap and water.

Only two of the infants had tested positive for the virus but had no clinical evidence of illness.

The two babies remained well, and the researchers are unsure about how they became infected.