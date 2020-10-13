Mothers with COVID-19 have a low-risk of transmitting the virus to their newborns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More research suggests that mothers with COVID-19 rarely transmit the virus to their newborns.
The small study looked at the outcomes of 101 babies born to COVID-19 positive women in New York earlier this Spring.
Most of the newborns roomed with their mothers and were placed in protective cribs six feet away.
Skin to Skin contact and direct breastfeeding were also encouraged, as long as the moms were masks, and washed their hands with soap and water.
Only two of the infants had tested positive for the virus but had no clinical evidence of illness.
The two babies remained well, and the researchers are unsure about how they became infected.