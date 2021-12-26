Motor vehicle accident on W. Water Street in West Elmira

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 26, at approximately 9 p.m., the West Elmira Police department and West Elmira Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Water Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, eyewitnesses told 18 News that a motorcycle driver had allegedly run into a parked car. The eyewitness said the motorcycle driver allegedly “sneezed” which caused the crash.

In addition to the parked vehicle, another car appeared to be involved in the crash. It is unclear at this time how the third car was involved.

Acccording to police scanner reports, Erway Ambulance was on scene and attended to the motorcycle driver. It is unclear if the driver experienced any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, so stick with 18 News for the latest details.

