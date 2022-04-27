SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – With warmer and nicer weather approaching, motorcyclists are now more likely to hop on their bikes, and at this time, motorcycle safety is more important than ever.

According to Frekhtman & Associates Injury Lawyers, about 166 fatal motorcycle crashes happen each year in New York State. Though not as common as car accidents, motorcycle accidents are more likely to result in deadly injuries due to less protection.

“About 1,600 accidents a year happen in New York State,” said Bill Elfe, Professional Maintenance Team Lead for Rollin’ Dead Motorcycle Club. “About 10 percent of those accidents a year result in death.”

In Pennsylvania, however, about 200 fatalities a year are caused by motorcycle accidents. This is roughly 4 percent of about 5,000 motorcycle deaths that happen annually nationwide.

Riders between the ages of 20 and 24 suffer the most fatalities. Older riders have also begun incurring many more injuries in recent years.

To ensure motorcycle safety for all residents, cyclists should refrain from speeding on highways and traveling through busy intersections. All riders should also wear protective leather gear and a full-face motorcycle helmet at all times.

Frekhtman & Associates Injury Lawyers also remind motorcyclists to drive extra carefully when riding with a passenger. For residents planning to take an unusually long motorcycle ride this summer, it is important to consider riding with at least one or two others so everyone can watch out for each other’s safety.

For extra safety, it is recommended that riders take a defensive driving course. Many of these courses can be found online for beginners or for those with more advanced experience.