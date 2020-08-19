Motorcyclist in critical condition after Chemung crash

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Frederick Davidson Jr, 29, of Waverly, is in critical condition at Robert Packer Hospital after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday evening, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 18 at 6:35 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Blackburn Hill Road. The Sheriff’s Office says that the 1995 Honda sport motorcycle was traveling south and went off the west shoulder of the highway, striking a tree.

Davidson was flown to Robert Packer Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says that speed has been determined as a factor in the accident.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Chemung Fire Department, Greater

Valley Ambulance and Guthrie Air.