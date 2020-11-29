Motorhome catches fire

CLYMER TOWNSHIP, PA (FNN)- According to First News Now, fire crews from Clymer Hose Company out of Sabinsville responded to a reported vehicle fire near the intersection of Route 349 and Summit Ridge Lane around 11:20AM on Saturday.

According to a reporter, heavy smoke was seen coming from a motorhome that was traveling through the area. The male driver had pulled off the road and called for assistance.

Fire personnel arrived on scene around 11:30AM and reported that a motorhome was well involved in flames. They immediately requested a tanker from Crary Hose Company out of Westfield.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to investigate as the vehicle was moving at the time that the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported to those on scene.