Move It Monday: Dumbbell Row

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move it Monday.

In this week’s episode, Heather talks about the basics of the dumbbell row.

Heather said she loves this lift so much because it helps keep the back strong to do all of your daily tasks. It also helps with your core, posture and keeps good alignment.

To do a row, find a bench or elevated surface and keep your feet shoulder-width and have your back nice and flat. Once you have that position, choose a challenging dumbbell but make sure you are able to control the weight. Keep your elbow nice and tight to your body and then make the up and down motion nice and slow.