Move it Monday: Kettlebell Deadlift

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move It Monday on the basics of the Kettlebell Deadlift.

Heather says its not only a lower body workout but a total body lift. It can also be done by everyone no matter what your experience level is.

You start by lining up your kettlebell handle with the heels of your feet. A common mistake Heather says is starting with the kettlebell in front of you but that causes your back to round.

You want to pull on the handle like you are trying to break the handle. Then stand up tall and slowly put it down in a controlled speed.