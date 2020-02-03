Move It Monday: The Basics of a Squat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back with a new episode of Move It Monday. This episode is about the basic squat and how important it is to our everyday lives.

Heather says squatting gets a bad rap but is not bad for you. Every time you sit down you are doing a squat.

Grab an elevated surface such as a chair then you put your feet shoulder-width apart and make sure to use your whole body. As you are squatting make sure to dip your shoulder blades and pull them into your back and as you are going down keep your chest up and sit back into your heels.

If that feels easy and you want to challenge yourself, Heather said to try the goblet squat.

To do a goblet squat, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell and do the same squatting motion. This type of squat makes your core work hard helping to strengthen it.