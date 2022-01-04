Much colder weather is here. How to get prepared

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After the severe winter storm that ravaged the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, a winter storm in the Twin Tiers could be possible in the future. As of now, no severe storm is expected this week, but some local counties may be underprepared for what could come.

Steuben County officials, for example, is in need of backup workers. According to Steuben County Department of Public Works’ Deputy Commissioner Todd Housel, there is an insufficient number of backup plow drivers to cover shifts for workers who need time off.

“We are staffed, but we do not have a lot of backup drivers,” said Todd. “Some of the routes, depending on how severe the storm is, may take us some additional time to completely clean up and be back in dry road conditions.”

With less backup drivers on the road, removing hazardous conditions such as ice could take longer if the weather remains bad. Despite having less backup drivers, Steuben County Public Works has saved money due to the lack of severe winter weather in the area lately.

Residents can also find ways to save money this winter as well. The Do It Center in Horseheads, along with other hardware stores, is offering residents various hardware materials to prevent damaging and reduce costs for home repairs.

“We have draft dodgers you can put under your door,” said Max Bernhard, Sales Associate at Do It Center in Horseheads. “We have pipe insulation to go around your pipes to help them from freezing and hopefully keep your heating cost down a little bit by keeping them warmer. We also have heat tape for the pipes and more insulation for your attic or walls.”

Do It Center also has materials useful for going out on the road. The business recommends buying salt or sand for tire traction as well as a shovel in case there is a situation when someone gets stuck.