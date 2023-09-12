ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people were arrested in Ithaca on Tuesday after police say an early morning mugging left a victim without a bag.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, 27-year-old Caitlin T. Albrecht was arrested on Tuesday following the alleged theft of a handbag near the intersection of Geneva Street and Seneca Street.

Police responded to the theft around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and spoke to the victim, who provided a description of Albrecht, telling police Albrecht approached her by surprise and demanded the bag before taking it by force.

The victim told police that Albrecht had run off in the direction of Albany Street and Buffalo Street.

Police said when they were checking the area they spotted the victim’s items located outside of an entrance to an apartment in the 300 block of W. Buffalo Street.

Camera footage in the area showed Albrecht entering the apartment, resulting in police going to the apartment and finding her.

Albrecht was arrested and charged with robbery in the third degree, a class D Felony.

During the arrest of Albrecht, police located two individuals inside the apartment who had active warrants out for their arrests by IPD, they were both arrested on those warrants.

Angelina M. Ward was arrested on a warrant for burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and criminal trespassing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. Ward was processed and taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $1000 bail.

The third arrest was Dustin S. White, he was arrested on a warrant for burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, White was arrested and processed before being released.