Multi-vehicle accident closes Madison Ave near St. Joes, lines down

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A multi-vehicle accident on Madison Ave. has closed a portion of the road between E. Church Street and St. Joseph’s Boulevard.

One vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage after hitting a utility pole outside of Madison Automotive. A pickup truck that came to a rest behind the first vehicle also suffered heavy damage.

Lines were down on the road on the end of Madison Ave. closest to E. Church Street and NYSEG is at the scene. At this time no power outages have been reported in the area.

Elmira Police, Elmira Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, and NYSEG are all on the scene. An ambulance did leave the scene but it’s not known if anyone was treated or transported for injuries.