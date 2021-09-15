Multi-vehicle accident on Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in downtown Elmira at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and East Gray Street.

Video taken by an 18 News reporter shows at least three cars were involved. The front of one sedan is badly damaged. There were also a minivan and an SUV involved.

The southbound lanes of Clemens Center Parkway has been blocked off by police.

This is the second accident in as many days at the same intersection. On Tuesday, a car nearly drove into the front of a building and another was badly damage on the passenger side.

18 News will continue to follow this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.