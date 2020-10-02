Multi-vehicle accident on Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police, Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near the Clemens Center Parkway and E. Gray Street intersection.

The front of one vehicle was severely damaged and at least one person appeared to be needing medical treatment.

All of the vehicles are currently pulled off near the post office with first responders blocking East Gray Street on the parkway.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.