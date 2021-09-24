Multi-vehicle accident on I-99; helicopters on scene

PRESHO, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are responding to what appears to be a multi-vehicle accident on I-99 near Presho.

A reporter on the scene said the northbound lanes are at a standstill and multiple helicopters have reportedly been called to the scene.

Video of the scene shows multiple cars in the grass of the median strip. The Gang Mills Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service responded to the accident. 18 News is waiting to hear which other agencies responded as well.

Reports of the accident first came into the 18 News newsroom around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, September 24.

This is a developing story; 18 News will continue to provide updates as they become available.