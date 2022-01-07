Multiple accidents reported across Chemung County amid snowstorm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Multiple motor vehicle accidents are being reported across Chemung County as snowfall increases late Friday morning.

One accident was reported on I-86W near exit 56 involving a Wegmans tractor-trailer and possibly other vehicles, while another was reported in Big Flats. There are reports of similar accidents in Horseheads as well with vehicles off the roadway.

The accidents come hours after traffic moved at a crawl near exit 46 around 7:30 a.m. when a car caught fire on the highway. The vehicle is believed to have collided with a snowplow as crews worked to clear the roads for morning commuters.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now