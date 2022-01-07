Multiple accidents reported across Chemung County amid snowstorm

(WETM) – Multiple motor vehicle accidents are being reported across Chemung County as snowfall increases late Friday morning.

One accident was reported on I-86W near exit 56 involving a Wegmans tractor-trailer and possibly other vehicles, while another was reported in Big Flats. There are reports of similar accidents in Horseheads as well with vehicles off the roadway.

The accidents come hours after traffic moved at a crawl near exit 46 around 7:30 a.m. when a car caught fire on the highway. The vehicle is believed to have collided with a snowplow as crews worked to clear the roads for morning commuters.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.