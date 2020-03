VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – At least three barns were damaged after a fire broke out in Van Etten late Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, no humans or animals were inside the barn when the fire broke out, just machinery.

No homes were affected by the blaze, one of many that broke out across the Twin Tiers on Monday.

Multiple fire departments, including Odessa, Newfield, Erin, Community and Lockwood, responded to the scene.